

The Canadian Press





GRAND RAPIDS, Man. -- RCMP confirm that two hunters from Winnipeg who had been missing near Grand Rapids, Man., since last weekend have been found dead.

The Mounties say searchers in a helicopter located the men together in Lake Winnipeg, south of the community, early Tuesday afternoon.

They say that, due to the remote location, it took some time to get to them and confirm their identities.

Autopsies have been ordered but Mounties say the deaths do not appear suspicious.

The men, who were 60 and 73 and considered experienced outdoorsmen, set off from a larger hunting party on all-terrain vehicles around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police were told on Monday that both were overdue and a search later turned up one of the ATVs, but there was no other sign of the hunters.

The second ATV has still not been found, but police believe it's in the water.

The men had been with a group that had been camping at Long Point on Lake Winnipeg, south of Grand Rapids.

Their disappearance triggered a search that involved ground crews and an aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont.

Overnight weather in the area was just a few degrees above freezing with rain.

Angela Richard, a relative of one of the hunters, had earlier revealed the men's bodies had been found.

She also offered her thanks to everyone who helped with the search.

-- With files from CTV Winnipeg