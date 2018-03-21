

The Canadian Press





VULCAN, Alta. -- RCMP in southern Alberta have arrested a suspected thief following a chase that included a helicopter, snowmobiles, a police dog team and the suspect's Labrador retriever.

Mounties say an officer responded to reports of a stolen snowmobile and stopped a truck towing the machine on a highway.

Police say the two got into a fight and the suspect fled in the truck, almost hitting the Mountie.

RCMP from nearby detachments rushed to help their comrade and chased the truck until it became stuck in snow.

The suspect then took off on the snowmobile with his Labrador as Mounties on snowmobiles followed in pursuit.

The Calgary police helicopter then located the suspect and Mounties, including an RCMP dog team, made the arrest.

"This incident highlights the unpredictability of offenders" Sgt. Troy Dobson said Wednesday in a release.

"The collaboration with Calgary Police Service was also instrumental in the positive outcome."

RCMP said charges were pending including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous driving and other offences.

Police said the 34-year-old suspect was taken to hospital for injuries he suffered when the snowmobile he was driving hit a tree.

At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on 29 outstanding warrants.

The Mountie who scuffled with the suspect and the Labrador were not hurt.