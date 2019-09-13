RCMP employee charged under national secrets act
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 12:39PM EDT
TORONTO - An RCMP employee has been arrested and charged under the Security of Information Act, a national security law that addresses security concerns, including threats of espionage by foreign powers.
In an emailed statement to CTV News, an RCMP spokesperson said that Cameron Ortis was charged under three parts of the Security of Information Act and two parts of the Criminal Code of Canada.
“The charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee,” the statement says, adding that as the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP will not be making further comments at this time.
A spokesperson for the office of the Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said in a statement emailed to CTV News that “Canadians can continue to have confidence in their security and intelligence agencies to protect our safety and rights,” and that all questions should be directed to the RCMP.
