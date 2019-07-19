RCMP divers, investigators to arrive at fatal Labrador crash site Friday
This map shows where an Air Saguenay aircraft is believed to have crashed in northern Labrador.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 10:23AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- RCMP divers are expected today at the remote Labrador lake where a float plane crashed on Monday, killing at least three men, to continue searching for four missing people.
Bad weather conditions hampered the RCMP from reaching Mistastin Lake, only accessible by plane, as planned on Thursday.
As the days since the deadly crash stretch on, authorities have expressed little hope of finding survivors.
The tail and other debris from the plane were spotted in the water of the lake, located about about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, on Tuesday.
Police divers, investigators and search and rescue personnel will pick up where Maritime Forces Atlantic left off on Tuesday evening, after scanning for survivors by air.
The passengers' names have not been released, but RMCP said Friday that two men in their 60s from Illinois and New Jersey and a 47-year-old man from Newfoundland and Labrador have been found dead.
Pilot Gilles Morin of Quebec, a 50-year-old man from Newfoundland and Labrador and two men in their 30s and 40s from Illinois and Indiana are still missing.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
