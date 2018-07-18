

The Canadian Press





ANMORE, B.C. -- The RCMP dive team has been called to a lake in Metro Vancouver to assist in the search for a missing man.

A news release from Coquitlam RCMP says the dive team will join officers and civilian searchers who have been at Buntzen Lake since just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says friends of a 19-year-old Surrey man called for help after noticing he was no longer in sight.

Crews including 20 Coquitlam Search and Rescue members and two boats scoured the water and shoreline until dark on Tuesday.

McLaughlin says Buntzen Lake remains closed as the search efforts continue.