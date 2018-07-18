RCMP dive team joins search for swimmer in Buntzen Lake near Vancouver
A man relaxes in a chair at the end of a dock over looking Buntzen Lake in Anmore, B.C. Tuesday, June 11, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 1:22PM EDT
ANMORE, B.C. -- The RCMP dive team has been called to a lake in Metro Vancouver to assist in the search for a missing man.
A news release from Coquitlam RCMP says the dive team will join officers and civilian searchers who have been at Buntzen Lake since just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says friends of a 19-year-old Surrey man called for help after noticing he was no longer in sight.
Crews including 20 Coquitlam Search and Rescue members and two boats scoured the water and shoreline until dark on Tuesday.
McLaughlin says Buntzen Lake remains closed as the search efforts continue.
