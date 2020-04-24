TORONTO -- RCMP have confirmed the Nova Scotia killing spree began with the beating of a female, but did not specify a relationship. She was described at a Friday morning press conference as a "key witness" who emerged from hiding in the woods Sunday morning and confirmed to investigators that Gabriel Wortman was driving a replica RCMP cruiser and wearing a police uniform. She indicated he had a number of weapons.

RCMP are providing a timeline of the shooter's travels over more than 12 hours Saturday and into Sunday. They say investigators arrived to Portapique about 10:30 p.m. to find 13 deceased people, including some found on the road.

The shooter's home and garage were found fully engulfed in flames. Three vehicles, including two replica police cars, were found burning.

RCMP support services officer Darren Campbell says Wortman killed two men and one woman in a home on Hunter Road in Glenhome and then set the residence on fire. Police say he knew at least two of the victims there.

He then travelled to a home on Highway 4 in Glenhome. He knocked on the door but the residents, who knew Wortman, did not answer. They called 911 and reported his identity, and told dispatchers he was armed and driving what looked like a police car. Wortman left that home.

RCMP also revealed that two RCMP officers had arranged to meet each other. The first officer was shot and injured but managed to get away. The second officer’s vehicle collided with that of the gunman. She was fatally shot and her weapon was taken by the gunman, who then torched both vehicles.

A passerby who stopped was fatally shot and the gunman took that victim's vehicle, a silver SUV and carried on.

How a killer travelled through central Nova Scotia, claiming the lives of 22 victims and leaving 16 crime scenes in his wake, is now becoming clearer.

RCMP shared details of the gunman's path at a press conference Friday morning, including maps depicting the towns of Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie, Milford and Enfield.

The timeline indicates the shootings began at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in Portapique, where the killer had a residence. Victims were found at eight locations on Portapique Beach Road, Orchard Beach Road, and Bayview Court.

Investigators say Wortman then travelled about 43 km north to Wentworth where a shooting incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. Sunday. He then drove 30 km southeast to Debert, claiming more victims at 10:08 a.m., and then another 51 km south to Shubenacadie, where he killed more people at 10:49 a.m. The final stop was 24 km southwest at Enfield, where Wortman was killed by police at a gas station at 11:26 a.m.

CTV News learned Thursday that Wortman's killing spree began after he bound and beat his girlfriend at his home late Saturday night before she managed to escape. She hid in the woods until early Sunday.

CTV News also learned that the badly beaten woman, who has not been identified, was the one who told police that Wortman was driving a car made to look like an RCMP cruiser and wearing an authentic uniform. She provided police with a picture of the car, which was later included in a tweet issued by the RCMP Sunday morning.

The 51-year-old shooter was able to evade a police search for more than 12 hours. He began shooting neighbours in Portapique, N.S. and burning homes. He then took to rural roads and highways throughout central Nova Scotia, killing those he happened upon.

Police have previously said he targeted victims at first, but killed randomly as he travelled further afield. He evaded police while driving a replica RCMP cruiser and was wearing an authentic uniform.

CTV News learned that the shooter's girlfriend provided officers with an image of the vehicle, which was shared on the Nova Scotia RCMP's Twitter page on Sunday morning.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the gunman had a hit list, saying a man who lives near the shooter's property said he had been told by investigators that his name was "seventh or eighth" on a list that was found by police at the shooter's home.

By the time he was shot dead by police Sunday morning – 100 kilometres away from Portapique in Enfield, N.S. – he had killed 22 people, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

There have been few clues so far into the shooter's apparent goals and motivations. Police have previously said that he knew some of his victims, but not all of them. It is also believed that he was using illegally obtained weapons, as RCMP have said he did not have a valid licence to obtain or possess firearms in Canada.

The investigation into the killings is expected to take months. Military personnel and equipment have been brought in to help police sort through the evidence they discover at the 16 known crime scenes.

Authorities continue to be dogged by questions about how the public was alerted to the unfolding rampage and why they didn't use the provincial emergency alert system.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said Wednesday that the provincial Emergency Management Office (EMO) reached out to the RCMP about issuing an emergency alert at 10:15 Sunday morning. Investigators were still drafting an emergency notification that would have been sent to mobile phones and broadcast over TV across the province when the gunman was killed at 11:26 a.m., RCMP revealed.

Pressed on the matter at a news conference on Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said that there were a series of calls between RCMP headquarters, the incident commander and EMO that caused "a lot of the delay."

During the hours-long rampage, RCMP limited their communications with the public to social media. These messages, which would never be seen by the many Nova Scotians who are not active on Facebook and Twitter, had their own delays.

RCMP first alerted the public about a "firearms complaint" at 11:30 p.m. Saturday via a Twitter post that warned residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors. There wasn't another message until 8 a.m. Sunday when police tweeted that there was an "active shooter situation, and that Wortman was likely disguised as an RCMP officer.

More than two hours elapsed between when police learned that the shooter had a police uniform and a vehicle that appeared almost identical to an RCMP cruiser and when that information was relayed to the public.

Nova Scotia RCMP had promised to provide a detailed timeline of events, but officers abruptly cancelled a news conference scheduled for Thursday evening.

Many Americans living in Nova Scotia received an additional alert, as the U.S. Consulate in Halifax emailed a warning about the shooter to all its registered U.S. citizens living in the province.

Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia RCMP Major Crime Unit has launched a tip line for any information related to the killings.