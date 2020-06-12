TORONTO -- RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has acknowledged that systemic racism exists in Canada’s national police service after admitting in an interview earlier this week that she was struggling with “five or six” definitions of the term.

“I did acknowledge that we, like others, have racism in our organization, but I did not say definitively that systemic racism exists in the RCMP. I should have,” Lucki said in a written statement Friday.

Lucki's statement comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contradicted her on the subject and the emergence of police dashcam footage that appears to show an RCMP officer punching and tackling an Alberta First Nations chief during an arrest in March.

In an interview with CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme on Wednesday, Lucki was asked about recent comments from Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, who denied the existence of systemic racism in policing.

“You know Lisa, I did speak with Deputy Commissioner Zablocki this morning after that and we talked about what did systemic racism mean. And I really struggle with and — and I’m not trying to avoid your question — but I’m struggling with it because I’ve heard about five or six definitions,” she said.

In separate interviews that day with other media organizations, Lucki said she was struggling with 15 to 20 different definitions of systemic racism.

She went on to suggest that “unconscious bias” existed in policing, but she stopped short at acknowledging the role of systemic racism, a term that refers to the culmination of longstanding overt and covert discrimination against racialized groups.

“Systemic racism isn't about the behaviour of a single individual or the actions of one person,” Lucki said in her new comments Friday. “It's in the institutional structures that reflect the inequities that persist in our society. And it shows up in policies, processes or practices that may appear neutral on the surface, but disadvantage racialized people or groups.”

Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki also changed his tune on the subject on Friday, saying it’s now clear to him that “much work” needs to be done in policing.

“For me it was really getting a better perspective on what systemic racism is. As I’m sure you’re aware, there are many types of racism terms and categories, as I did some research and goggling it, it just became clear,” he said.

“I really needed to better understand systemic racism.”

In response to the video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam's arrest, Trudeau said he has “serious questions” about what happened and called for swift action on police reform, including an open, transparent and independent investigation.

"I think we’ve seen examples of systemic discrimination, systemic racism in the past days in many different ways and that’s why we need to address it seriously," he said. "We need to look at the entire system to improve it, to make sure situations like this don’t happen in the future."

With files from CTVNews.ca's Sarah Turnbull