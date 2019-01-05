

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Police west of Edmonton say a woman is facing animal cruelty charges related to the alleged mistreatment of horses on a rural property.

RCMP in Parkland County say they began investigating after they received reports that horses were starving on the property.

They say a 48-year-old woman who lives on the property was arrested on Friday without incident.

She's been charged with three counts of permitting or causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

She is set to appear in court on Jan. 14.