

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Saskatchewan woman, 70, was charged with trafficking cocaine after RCMP officers conducted a drug bust in the northern part of the province.

Members of Saskatchewan RCMP detachments in Green Lake and Meadow Lake, in tandem with a North Battleford police dog unit, searched a home in Green Lake, Sask. last week.

Police didn’t mention just how much cocaine was found and seized at the residence, which is 305 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, but one woman was arrested.

Seventy-year-old Rita Sinclair was charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.

She was released from custody and is set to make her first appearance in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 16.