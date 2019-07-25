Two teenage suspects wanted in a nationwide manhunt in connection with three murders in British Columbia have been spotted twice near a remote northern Manitoba town, and investigators believe the suspects are still in the area.

RCMP said they’ve received two “corroborated” sightings of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, in the area of Gillam, Man, a small community of 1,200 people more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police have not received any reports of stolen vehicles that could be attributed to the suspects.

“At this point in the investigation, we believe they are still in the area,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a press conference on Thursday.

The two sightings were made before a burned-out SUV linked to the suspects was discovered near the town on Monday evening.

RCMP have received more than 80 tips in the last 48 hours in connection with the case. Investigators are combing the densely wooded region by air and foot. Courchaine described the investigation as a “dynamic and unfolding situation.”

“Our officers have conducted detailed and thorough searches of potential areas of interests and these searches continue,” she said.

RCMP have deployed an armoured Tactical Assault Vehicle (TAV) and set up a checkpoint on the only road in and out of Gillam. At the only junction in town, CTV News Winnipeg’s Jeff Keele said officers were inspecting every vehicle passing through.

Just before noon local time, Keele said he witnessed the TAV and a K9 unit leave the town to search the remote wilderness. He also said there was a helicopter flying above the area.

“This search is intensifying. It is increasing and there are a large number of police resources here,” he said.

Gillam’s mayor, Dwayne Forman, said there is a larger police presence in the town on Thursday morning.

“They’re doing their due diligence,” he told CTV News Channel on Thursday. “Making sure if they’re in the area they’re going to be found.”

Billy Beardy first spotted the burning 2011 Toyota Rav4 on Monday evening while he was out picking strawberries with his wife. He said he noticed some camping equipment in the vehicle, which has led police to believe they may be hiding out in the area’s dense woods.

Forman said the conditions will be difficult for the suspects and the officers searching for them.

“They’re up against some brutal terrain. It’s a swamp, heavy treed area. The insects are atrocious through swamps,” he said. “I would be extremely surprised if they could survive a long duration up here.”

Keele described the area outside of Gillam as “very remote” with lots of trees and gravel roads.

“Police, right now, are potentially looking for a needle in a haystack,” he said.

Clint Sawchuk, the owner and operator of Nelson River Adventures, a tour company in the area, said the teenagers are up against dense bush, temperature swings, waist-high swamp water, moss, bugs, and animals, such as black bears and wolves.

“It’s tough going up here,” he said. “If they don’t have bug jackets, once that sun goes down the bugs are out like crazy, enough to drive you insane.”

If the pair attempts to travel northeast to the coast of Hudson Bay, Sawchuk said they may have to contend with polar bears.

McLeod and Schmegelsky set off a nationwide manhunt earlier this week after RCMP named them as suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24. Their bodies were discovered on a remote section of the Alaska Highway in B.C. on July 15.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced that McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man identified as Leonard Dyck, whose body was found approximately 470 kilometres southwest of Fowler and Deese’s bodies.

Police said Dyck’s body was found on July 19 at a highway pullout located about two kilometres south of a vehicle fire on Highway 37, just south of Stikine River Bridge. The burning camper truck belonged to McLeod and Schmegelsky, according to investigators.

From there, the teenagers travelled east where they were captured by surveillance cameras in a grocery store in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday. They were seen driving the 2011 Toyota RAV4 at the time.

Two days later, the town of Gillam was put on high alert after RCMP there announced that the suspects may be in the area.

“People here are nervous and they’re on edge, obviously, the longer this goes on,” Keele reported on Thursday. “Especially, after yesterday’s confirmation that that vehicle was the one used by the suspects. That means that they were here in this area and could still be.”

Mark Mendelson, a former Toronto homicide detective, said he expects the suspects will be tracked down soon. He said it’s unlikely the teenagers will be able to last long in the inhospitable bush if that’s where they’re hiding. If they’re still in or near the town, Mendelson said someone is bound to spot them.

“I’m sure they know that they’re wanted and everybody out there is very much alive to what’s going on,” he told CTV’s Your Morning. “It won’t be long before they’re located. It’s just a matter of which condition they’ll be located in.”

Schmegelsky’s father, too, said he expects police will catch up with his son soon. Alan Schmegelsky said he believes his son is currently on a “suicide mission” and he will die in a confrontation with police.

“He’s going to be dead today or tomorrow,” he told The Canadian Press on Thursday. “Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I’m so sorry all this had to happen. I’m so sorry that I couldn’t rescue you.”

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale reassured the public that police were on the case.

“Canadians can have absolute confidence that every tool and technique necessary to keep Canadians safe is being applied in this case as it is applied in every case,” he said during an event in Regina.

“Police services across the country are on the alert to lend assistance and support to the effort to make sure that they are captured and dealt with according to law at the earliest possible moment.”

Goodale also urged people not to intervene if they spot the suspects and to call their local police instead.