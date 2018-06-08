

The Canadian Press





BADDECK, N.S. - The RCMP is asking for the public's help as it investigates a fire that levelled the main lodge of an historic inn on Cape Breton's Bras d'Or Lakes.

Police are asking anyone with photos or videos of Thursday's fire at Baddeck's Inverary Resort to share them with investigators.

They are particularly interested in images depicting the fire's early stages between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Darren Waidson, of Victoria District RCMP, says small details that show up in photos or videos "might provide valuable information" to investigators.

The blaze destroyed the three-storey main building that housed the dining room, lobby, pub and several units attached to it in an addition.

The Mounties say they are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.