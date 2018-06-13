RCMP arrest two escaped prisoners in central Alberta, one still at large
Dallas Albert Rain, 26, is shown in this undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:34AM EDT
RED DEER, Alta. -- Alberta Mounties continue to search for one of four escaped prisoners.
The inmates escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre early Tuesday.
One man was quickly located and two others were arrested later in the day near Innisfail.
Officers were responding to a report of a report stolen truck, as well as an all-terrain vehicle, when they arrested the pair in a farmer's field.
RCMP say Quinn Russel Peterson, 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, are back in custody.
Dallas Albert Rain, who is 26, remains at large.
RCMP have confirmed that two escapees were arrested; Dallas Albert Rain remains at large. If you see suspicious activity or spot the escapee, call the police. Do not approach. #reddeer #rcmp— The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) June 13, 2018
