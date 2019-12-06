TORONTO -- A 22-year-old Ontario man is facing terrorism-related offenses after returning from Turkey.

Ikar Mao of Guelph, Ont., was arrested and charged Friday morning for participating in activities of a terrorist group and for leaving Canada to participate in such activities.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage said in a news release.

The RCMP told CTV News that Mao had previously been in custody in Turkey, but no conviction was registered.

"He was held in custody until the matter was heard before the Turkish courts," Const. Louise Savard said in a statement. "No conviction was registered."

Mao, dressed in khakis, a brown sweater, winter coat and wire-framed glasses, made a court appearance Friday in Brampton, a city northwest of Toronto.

Savard told The Canadian Press that Mao returned to Canada on Oct. 19, but she did not offer details about his activities since then.

She said the RCMP’s investigation into the case remains active, but declined to say whether more arrests or charges are anticipated.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, when asked outside Parliament, said he would not comment on a case that is currently before the court.

"I am aware that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and independently by the RCMP," he told The Canadian Press.

The Mounties announced the arrest in a press release Friday morning.

