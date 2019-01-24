RCMP arrest 2 in Kingston, Ont., in ongoing operation
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:22PM EST
Two people have been arrested in Kingston, Ont., in what the RCMP is describing as an ongoing operation.
“All actions are being taken to minimize the danger to public safety,” the RCMP said in a statement.
Police have not identified anyone in connection with the arrests or provided information about possible charges.
This is a developing story...
