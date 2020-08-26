TORONTO -- More than 8,000 Ditto brand razors and refill cartridges have been recalled after customers reported cutting themselves, according to Health Canada.

Health Canada issued the recall Tuesday after at least two people suffered "lacerations" while using the product sold at Giant Tiger.

The government agency said blades "may cut the skin during use, posing a laceration hazard." Those who have purchased the product are being asked to stop using the razors immediately and contact Giant Tiger for a refund.

The affected products are:

4PK Ditto 4Blade Razor and Cartridges. SKU: 959986

4PK Ditto 4Blade Refill Cartridge. SKU: 959991

5PK Ditto 5Blade Razor and Cartridges. SKU: 959979

5PK Ditto 5Blade Razor and Cartridges. SKU: 959954

10PK Ditto Twin Blade Razor. SKU: 959951

According to Health Canada, 8,549 affected products were sold from May 2020 to July 2020.