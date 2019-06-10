Raptors inching closer to historic Game 5 tip-off
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 6:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 7:06PM EDT
In what could turn out to be an historic night, the Toronto Raptors are preparing for Game 5 of the NBA Finals and a chance to win the franchise’s first championship.
Fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto have lined up for days in hopes of gaining entry into the now-famed “Jurassic Park,” while thousands others will be set up at outdoor viewing parties across the country.
The Raptors could face an additional challenge tonight, however, as Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is listed as a game-time decision following the team’s shoot-around earlier today.
Durant, who has won the last two NBA Finals MVP awards, has not played since suffering a calf injury in the second round of the playoffs.
Tip-off for Game 5 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
