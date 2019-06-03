Support for the Toronto Raptors phenomenal season has spread beyond planet Earth to space.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques wished the Raptors good luck ahead of their second game in the NBA Finals on Sunday.

In a zero-gravity video post on the CSA’s Facebook page, Saint-Jacques wished the Raptors success against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the series in Toronto.

“Look what I found on the space station,” Saint-Jacques says as he floats into view holding and spinning a basketball.

“Go Raptors go!”

The 49-year-old from Saint-Lambert, Que., flew to the ISS in December last year where he is conducting Canadian and international science experiments and technology demonstrations, the CSA said.

“He also supports critical operations and maintenance activities, including robotics and spacewalks,” the agency wrote.

As of Monday morning the video has been viewed more than 11,000 times.

The Raptors lost Game 2 109-106 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Game 3 of the series takes place Wednesday in Oakland, California.