Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is riding the crest of a wave after seeing his team claim the 2019 NBA Championship title.

But instead of putting his feet up, Nurse was seen playing guitar with Canadian rock band Arkells in Toronto on Saturday night.

Delighted fans were quick to capture the coach playing along with the band for a cover of Stevie Wonder’s classic “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.”

“(Arkells singer) Max (Kerman)announced that he was bringing out a special guest, he described him as ‘the best guitar player in Canada, who you’ll see with a guitar on his back wherever he goes,’ Christina Crowe told CTVNews.ca.

“The crowd went wild as soon as he stepped on stage. Lots of fans in Raps hats and someone from the pit gave Max a championship hat he wore for a bit.”

Nurse was taking up an invite issued by the Arkells after the Raptors became the first non-American team to claim the NBA Champtionship in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

“Nick Nurse: you’re welcome to guitar solo at any Arkells show for the rest of time,” Arkells tweeted June 13, the night the Raptors claimed the title.

Nurse has been pictured a number of times with a guitar bag slung over his shoulder while travelling between games.

Asked about the instrument, the typically modest coach claims he’s not very good.

But Arkells fans would beg to differ, giving him a rapturous welcome as he took to the Budweiser Stage.

“If I was a golfer I'd be shooting about 120, if I was comparing my guitar playing to golf,” he told TSN reporter Josh Lewenberg.

“I like a little Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, that kinda stuff."