A rogue sheep rammed two toddlers at a petting zoo in B.C. on Monday, in an incident the children’s caregiver described as “terrifying.”

Police say the incident happened after the 45-kilogram (100-pound) ram, named Moses, escaped from its pen at a hobby farm in Nanaimo. The owner of the farm was not home at the time.

“It got ornery and for unknown reasons attacked the two small children,” RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien told CTV Vancouver Island.

The two children were knocked to the ground in the incident, which ended with police calling in the sheep’s owner to capture it.

An employee with Tiny Toads Daycare says she and the two children were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Crystal Hanson, who owns the farm, said it’s the first time the two-year-old sheep has ever broken out and caused problems.

“It’s scary,” she told CTV Vancouver Island. “I’d be more worried about the kids because they’re little.”

Hanson suggested the sheep may have pushed its way out of the pen because it enjoyed visiting with the children.

“He loves visitors,” she said.

Police say Hanson is unlikely to face charges.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island