TORONTO — Transgender activists and supporters are protesting the appearance in a Toronto library of a noted anti-trans writer and speaker with a rally hosted by Pride Toronto.

Meghan Murphy believes trans women should not use public washrooms designated for women or compete in sporting events against cis-gendered women. She claims trans women endanger women and women’s rights.

Her appearance at a downtown branch of the Toronto Public Library scheduled for Tuesday night has generated criticism from authors, politicians, the library workers union, and the LGBTQ community.

“Her views are trans people are well known to be transphobic, to be dehumanizing towards our community, so to see that being presented at the Toronto Public Library, is worrisome because it lends a lot of legitimacy to somebody who thinks that way,” trans activist Niko Stratis told CTV News Channel Tuesday.

Murphy’s sold-out appearance is not sponsored or hosted by the TPL, but it has defended its decision to rent space for her talk to a group called Radical Feminists Unite.

Stratis and some other activists and supporters attended a library board meeting last week, hoping to convince city librarian Vickery Bowles to change her mind about the rental. It was an experience Stratis described as “difficult.”

“We presented our humanity and tried to say we don’t deserve to be a subject of debate. We are real people.”

Stratis said community members shared their experiences. “A lot of the violence and hatred that we face is because of people like Ms. Murphy and others that work to paint us in a negative light and to dehumanize us and paint us as predators and aggressive people.”

Events such as this only make things worse, says Stratis.

Toronto library officials have defended the renting of the room for Murphy’s appearance by saying she does not fall under its definition of hate speech.

“As a public library and public institution, we have an obligation to protect free speech,” the TPL said in a previously released statement.

Stratis says Murphy has skirted hate speech laws in Canada because the bar is quite high.

But it “says a lot about her” that Murphy’s been barred from Twitter, says Stratis.

“Twitter is the place where Nazis kind of thrive and she’s too bad for that space.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said earlier this month that he was “disappointed” in the stance of the TPL and asked Bowles to reconsider. A group of authors says it will no longer participate in library events because Murphy has been given a platform to spread hate.

“Those who want to disseminate hate speech today know that they can misrepresent, then weaponize the phrase ‘freedom of speech’ in order to get what they want: an audience, and space to speak to and then mobilize that audience against marginalized communities,” the authors wrote in a petition that has garnered more than 8,300 signatures online.

Murphy’s previous appearance at a Vancouver library caused a similar uproar.