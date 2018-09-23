Rallies call on Canada to recognize sign language as an official language
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 1:29PM EDT
Hundreds of people gathered in front of legislative buildings across Canada this weekend to call on the federal government to recognize sign language as one of Canada’s official national languages.
They are looking for the Indigenous (ISL), Quebec (LSQ) and American sign languages (ASL) to receive official recognition.
“We really just want to be on par with people who use English and French,” Sheila Montney, the executive director of the Deaf Centre of Manitoba, told CTV Winnipeg.
The rallies took place in nine provinces and one territory ahead of the International Week of the Deaf, which begins on Sept. 23.
The Canadian Association of the Deaf says that more than 45 countries have recognized their national sign languages through federal legislation, but Canada is not one of them.
With a report from CTV Winnipeg
Earlier today at the #ASL Rally at the Confederation Building in St. John’s, NL! #inclusion4everyone pic.twitter.com/a7QryuLIWV— inclusionNL (@inclusionNL) September 22, 2018
David Forbes, critic for Human Rights speaks from the heart to the rally today in support of language recognition. #skpoli #HumanRights #asl pic.twitter.com/nMK2ZHjWMU— Carla Beck (@Carla4Lakeview) September 22, 2018
#ASLandLSQCanada #AccessibleCanada #LSQetASLCanada— Doug Brinkman (@DougBrinkman) September 23, 2018
ASL LSQ Recognition in Accessibility Canada Act Rally
Citizen free news full story https://t.co/teZgHEIcwd
To #AbLeg Hon. MLAs @bobwanner @RachelNotley @JasonNixonAB @GregClark4AB @davidswann @Dfildebrandt and @RichardStarke pic.twitter.com/oRVEnTWnrX
