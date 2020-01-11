TORONTO -- Coast to coast, this weekend is shaping up to be a snowy, wet and generally unpleasant time for Canadians.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Western Canada has been hit with frigid temperatures, causing a swath of extreme cold warnings stretching down from Yukon and Northwest Territories into British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“Temperatures will plummet to values not seen in years,” the weather agency predicted in a special weather statement. The source of the cold is an arctic airmass moving south, which will hit the southern portion of B.C. on Sunday.

There are also snowfall warnings in effect for Vancouver. The city could see up to 15 centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon.

As we move east across the country, the bad weather transitions from snow to rain.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect in Northern Ontario. Environment Canada says snowfall totals could reach 20 to 25 centimetres in some places.

Southern Ontario, on the other hand, has been inundated with warnings of increased rainfall and freezing rain.

Toronto is expected to see 40 to 60 millimetres of rain by midnight, with precipitation tapering off Sunday morning.

Some areas such as Waterloo and Guelph could receive so much freezing rain overnight that it may create a layer of ice 10 to 20 millimetres thick, Environment Canada says.

Southern Quebec is under a similar weather assault. Environment Canada is predicting between 15 to 30 millimetres of freezing rain for Montreal.

The weather shows no signs of improving as we move into the Maritimes. New Brunswick is facing snowfall and freezing rain warnings.

Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia are similarly affected, but while P.E.I. is facing only snowfall warnings, Nova Scotia is largely being hit with freezing rain as opposed to snow.

Halifax could receive 10 to 30 millimetres of freezing rain, with rainfall beginning tonight and extending until Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is warning that Canadians in an area set to be hit by snowfall or freezing rain should avoid unnecessary travel, as icy roads or a buildup of snow could contribute to dangerous road conditions.