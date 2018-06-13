

CTVNews.ca Staff





A brief but powerful rainstorm blasted Toronto Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees, smashing vehicles and even flooding the city’s busiest shopping mall.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 4 p.m. Shortly after, sheets of rain and powerful winds tore through the city.

The storm was so powerful that rain poured into the Toronto Eaton Centre. Video from inside the mall shows water pouring from ceiling light fixtures as security guards block off flooded areas.

On social media, Torontonians shared imaged of cars crushed by downed trees, traffic lights torn from poles and power lines toppled.

Approximately 10,000 customers scattered across the city lost power, Toronto Hydro confirmed in a tweet. Toronto Police said traffic signals may be impacted by the storm and advised drivers to treat those intersections as four-way stops.

Toronto Police reported that a fallen hydro pole crashed on a vehicle, trapping multiple occupants inside. Police did not have any initial details on injuries, but said paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

While the storm was strong, it was also brief. Clear, sunny skies returned moments after the storm passed with a mid-day temperature of 24C.

By 5:30 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were still in place for much of southeastern Ontario, including Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville and Brockville.

Rain inside #toronto’s eaton Center from the #onstorm. Third and second floor are blocked off because of the flood! pic.twitter.com/CbYQFlv8Mp — Sandi �� (@neverfallapart) June 13, 2018

Rain is on EVERY FLOOR of the eaton Center ! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/M4KjG6VE0N — Sandi �� (@neverfallapart) June 13, 2018