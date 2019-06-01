The waiting game is on for much needed rain as firefighters battle intense wildfires burning through a large swath of northern Alberta.

The fires have already forced more than 10,000 people from their homes, while 29 wildfires burn in the northern part of the province.

Ten of the fires are considered out of control. A number of homes and properties have been destroyed.

The fire raging near the town of High Level, Alta., is so extensive that it can be seen from space.

“We’ve seen some of those fires increase significantly in recent days, where the biggest one just south west of the town of High Level is now 237,000 hectares, ” Derek Gagnon, provincial information officer with Alberta Wildfire, told CTV News Channel.

“It’s still been active in pushing south. It’s still a very active wildfire, it’s just more to the south now.”

Many of the people who were forced from High Level are being accommodated in nearby staging centres, Gagnon said. He hopes wet weather will dampen the fire.

“We’re always hopeful about the forecast when they say things like showers or rain and we do see those words come up a few times in the forecast for northern Alberta over the next few days,” Gagnon added from Edmonton.

“But really until we see the rain fall on the wildfires the forecast doesn’t really do us much good. We have to get the drops in the bucket and that way we’re going to knock down that fire intensity to a less extreme level and really get a better ability to get these fires contained.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told The Canadian Press that a number of factors, including climate change, have contributed to the dire forest fires over the last two weeks.

Earlier Friday, federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale linked climate change to the wildfires and recent floods in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

"This is one of the obvious manifestations of climate change," Goodale said in Regina. "A few weeks ago the issue was flooding in many parts of Canada and now the issue is wildfires."

NASA featured an “epic” view of Canada from space in a Tweet on Saturday.

“Smoke from several large wildfires in Canada was so thick and widespread that it was easily visible from 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth,” NASA wrote in an accompanying news release.

“The intense burning fueled pyrocumulus clouds, which lofted smoke high into the atmosphere and allowed high-level, fast-moving winds to transport it long distances.”

With elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the smoky air across much of Alberta, citizens encountered gloomy, reddish skies, NASA wrote.

The infernos have created a blanket of smoke and reduced the air quality in large parts of western Canada and in some parts of the U.S.

According to a special air quality advisory issued by Environment Canada on May 31, people in parts of northern, central, and southern Alberta faced poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” the agency noted.

--- With files from The Canadian Press