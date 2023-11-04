Canada

    • Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports

    The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.

    CTV News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for confirmation.

    The latest development comes after Global Affairs Canada sent an email to Canadians in the Palestinian territory on Friday saying they will be able to leave through Rafah "in the coming days, and possibly as early as Sunday."

    Many other foreign nationals and seriously injured Palestinians have already left through Rafah.

    More to come.

