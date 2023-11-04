Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
CTV News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for confirmation.
The latest development comes after Global Affairs Canada sent an email to Canadians in the Palestinian territory on Friday saying they will be able to leave through Rafah "in the coming days, and possibly as early as Sunday."
Many other foreign nationals and seriously injured Palestinians have already left through Rafah.
More to come.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree on the need for a ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were 'encountering the full force' of its troops.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally drew large crowds in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally drew large crowds in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
-
Man charged with murder in death of Toronto filmmaker
A man charged with indignity to a human body over the summer in connection with the death of a Toronto filmmaker is now facing a second-degree murder offence.
-
Toronto police warn drivers, pedestrians to be careful as Daylight Saving Time ends
Toronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians in the city to be extra careful as Daylight Saving Time reaches its end this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa Senators players to wear neck guards in Saturday game vs. Tampa Bay
Some Ottawa Senators players will be wearing neck guards when the puck drops at the Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
-
Andaz Hotel Ottawa seeks approval to demolish York Street building to add onto hotel
The Andaz Hotel in the ByWard Market is looking to expand, and is seeking approval to demolish a building on York Street.
-
OC Transpo reducing bus service by 74,000 hours in 2024
OC Transpo will operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service across the city of Ottawa next year as part of an overhaul of the bus route network that the transit service says is designed to improve service along "important routes" and connections to the new Trillium Line and to commercial and employment hubs.
Barrie
-
Main Street reopens two months after Penetanguishene building collapse
It's been a difficult two months for business owners and residents displaced by a building collapse in Penetanguishene, but with the rubble now cleared, a closed portion of the downtown core is now reopened.
-
Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.
OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.
-
Barrie Christmas Arts and Crafts show returns for 27th edition
Some talented crafters are helping to make Christmas shopping all the more easy for Barrie residents this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run
Police are investigating a serious early morning collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Police release photos of gas theft suspect
Police are looking for a male they say were involved in a series of gas thefts within Waterloo Region.
London
-
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
-
Man allegedly brandishes knife at security guard
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife while dealing with a security guard in Sarnia Saturday morning.
-
Western Mustangs Football team reaches 8th straight Yates Cup
The Western Mustangs will face the Laurier Golden Hawks in the Ontario University Athletics Football Championship.
Windsor
-
Second batch of data stolen in hospital ransomware attack appears to have been leaked
A notorious ransomware group called ‘Daixin Team' who claims to be behind the recent cyberattack impacting five southwestern Ontario hospitals appears to have published a second batch of data.
-
Stellantis workers to vote on new tentative deal
Stellantis workers from Windsor Assembly Plant are voting on a new tentative deal Saturday.
-
Ensuring Windsor-Essex kids keep warm this winter
The UHC Hub of Opportunities has started the distribution process for the Coats for Kids campaign.
Montreal
-
Montrealers call for ceasefire in Gaza as protests erupt across Canada
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
-
Assaults against police in Quebec rose 9% in 2022, says association
Nearly 2,300 assaults were committed against Quebec police officers in 2022, the police directors' association (ADPQ) estimates, the majority of which occurred in Montreal.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Freezing rain statement issued for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a developing system has the potential to bring large amounts of freezing rain and snow to southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
Man charged in elderly relative’s death: Brandon Police
Brandon police have arrested a man in the death of an elderly relative Friday morning.
-
Police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
A Winnipeg woman is recovering in hospital after being shot downtown early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier promises to protect parents rights during speech to UCP convention
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
-
Pre-trial hearings for Coutts protesters adjourned to December 11
The pre-trial for four men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade has been adjourned to December 11.
Edmonton
-
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Valley Line train
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
-
Demonstration to disrupt traffic in Churchill Square, Ice District Saturday afternoon: police
Edmonton police issued a statement advising motorists to avoid driving around Churchill Square and the Ice District Saturday afternoon, due to a planned demonstration.
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
Vancouver
-
15 Wildlife Act tickets issued during B.C. road check, conservation officers say
A multi-agency road check in the Fraser Canyon last weekend led to 15 violation tickets for offences under the Wildlife act, conservation officers say.
-
Money lost to 2 recent bail scams in Chilliwack, RCMP say
Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public after two recent cases of bail scams in their city.
-
B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi
Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi.
Politics
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Health
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion
Jason Camlot was chatting with his new boss in the English department of Montreal's Concordia University in 1999 when he spotted a dusty cardboard box of 80 reel-to-reel tapes in a corner of the department head's office. And now, Camlot's discovery has grown into SpokenWeb, a digitized bonanza of thousands of hours of readings and off-the-cuff remarks from Canada's greatest writers during the time when the nation's literature was being invented.
-
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
A stretch of street in Oakland, Calif., was renamed Friday for Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary.
-
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.
Business
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
-
Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after the Meta CEO got hurt during martial arts training
Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year.
Lifestyle
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Welcome to Mexican 'muerteadas,' a traditional parade to portray how death can be as joyful as life
Mexico's "muerteadas" are part of a festival that stretches for several nights and locals regard as part of their identity. Each celebration differs from one town to another, but most take off at the main church, where participants and musicians sing to honour their local saints.
-
Singapore’s Changi Airport fully reopens Terminal 2 following dramatic makeover
Singapore's Changi Airport has fully reopened Terminal 2 following a massive 3.5-year expansion project.
Sports
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
Djokovic wins a 3-set battle with Rublev to set up Paris Masters final against Dimitrov
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was made to fight for more than three hours by Andrey Rublev in their semifinal match on Saturday before earning the right to play for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters.
-
Lonely garage hours pay off for Canada's Laos-Loo at Pan American Games
Claudia Laos-Loo tells people she competes in kata, she's prepared for "what's that?" and "why do you scream?"
Autos
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.