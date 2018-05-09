

The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The mayor of Lethbridge is condemning a racist tirade caught on video at a local Denny's and says it does not reflect the southern Alberta city's attitude toward newcomers.

Chris Spearman says Lethbridge is diverse, modern and welcoming to people from all over the world.

The video posted to Facebook Monday night was viewed 120,000 times by midday today.

In it, a woman turns toward a group in the booth beside hers and yells at them to go back to their country.

The men can be heard trying to shout over her, saying they are all human beings and asking why she is being racist.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council says it's appalled by the video and has reached out to the group involved.

Racist, bigoted comments have no place in Alberta.

Our government is always working to foster acceptance and better understanding of our differences.

By working together, we can make life better for all.

Everyone is welcome in Alberta.#ableg #abpoli https://t.co/ogyXFnZ7fM — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 9, 2018