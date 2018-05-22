

CTVNews.ca Staff





Racist graffiti has been removed from the walls of a Muslim school in Toronto’s east end Tuesday morning after a city councillor spotted the hateful messages spray-painted on the brick walls.

“The first thing I thought is ‘I can’t let the kids see this tomorrow morning.’ It’s disgusting. It’s not who we are,” said Glenn De Baeremaeker, councilor for Scarborough Centre, who was out riding his bike when he noticed the red and black spray-painted messages on the exterior walls of Wali ul Asr East Campus on Torrance Road.

“I can’t imagine a 5-year-old of 10-year-old innocent child coming to school and parents having to walk past this type of hateful, racist graffiti,” he said.

A city truck was parked in front of some of the graffiti Tuesday morning to block the words from view as kids were expected to arrive early to school. “They come early to play basketball, they come early to study, they come early because they love school,” De Baeremaeker told CP24. “We’re going to have 250 kids come here this morning. We don’t want them to see that as they walk into school.”

Officials with Toronto’s 43 Division told CP24 that detectives have been assigned to the case. It’s reportedly not the first time the school has been targeted. There are no functioning security cameras at the school and Toronto councillors are now pushing for more money for the school to install new equipment.

In a statement on Twitter, Toronto’s mayor John Tory said the “hateful” language has “absolutely no place in Toronto.”

“This hatred is unacceptable at any time but it is disturbing someone would choose to do this during Ramadan,” he said, noting he believes police “will use every effort to track down whoever did this,” an incident that occurred during Ramadan, a Muslim celebration.