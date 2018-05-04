Raccoon delays Air Canada flight in Saskatoon by nearly seven hours
Saskatoon's John G. Diefenbaker International Airport is seen here in this CTV file photo. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 1:26PM EDT
SASKATOON -- A raccoon caused an Air Canada flight bound for Toronto from Saskatoon to be delayed by nearly seven hours last night.
Flight passenger Damien Lee says that it "was just like a circus" trying to get the raccoon off the plane.
The assistant professor says the flight was originally delayed due to a baggage issue, but within an hour lassos were brought out to try to catch the animal.
Lee says passengers hadn't yet boarded the plane and eventually the raccoon scurried off.
Neither Air Canada nor officials from the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport immediately returned request for comment.
Lee says the flight eventually took off and landed in Toronto about 3 a.m.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Prosecutor: Canadian shot Indigenous healer in Peru before lynching
- Montreal couple agree to submit to peace bond conditions over terror fears
- Politician takes up cause of N.S. woman who wants to teach Gaelic in Scotland
- Evacuation alerts for more homes as officials monitor B.C. flood threat
- How to spot the fake $20s circulating in B.C.'s Fraser Valley