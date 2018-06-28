

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mother moose and her calf have settled in a grassy area close to the Calgary International Airport and airfield officials are keeping a close eye on the animals.

The moose have been resting and grazing in the area for a few days now, prompting curious residents to check out the animals.

“They’ve been quite the celebrities around here the last three days,” Louis Simoni, who works at the airport, told CTV Calgary.

While plenty of Calgarians have visited the airport specifically to catch a glimpse of the animals, airport officials are monitoring the situation.

“We’re just making sure that people aren’t approaching the animals and scaring them into doing something that perhaps may not be a good thing,” said Gary Kindrat, an environmental specialist with the Calgary International Airport.

Airport officials say they aren’t concerned with the moose wandering into the airfield, but if the animals somehow get past a fence and onto the landing strip or runway, airport staff will then try to herd them away from the area.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose