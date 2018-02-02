

CTVNews.ca Staff





A quick-thinking young girl is being heralded by emergency crews for dialing 911 after a frightening crash that left her mother in serious condition.

The family’s Honda Accord plunged down a snow-covered embankment in Toronto’s east end on Friday morning, before landing at the edge of a creek. The mother and two school-aged children were in the car during the incident.

The mother, who was behind the wheel, was losing consciousness when her daughter found her cellphone and dialed 911 from inside the car, CTV Toronto’s John Musselman reports.

Emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene and transported the mother to hospital, where she remains in serious condition. The two children in the vehicle didn’t appear to be injured.

The father arrived shortly after being notified by police. He told CTV Toronto that he was relieved to see first responders at the scene.

A tow truck later pulled the damaged car from the ravine. The vehicle was equipped with winter tires at the time of the crash, and the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s John Musselman