

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebecers are voting in a provincial election today after a 39-day campaign that ended with the Coalition Avenir Quebec and the incumbent Liberals locked in a battle for first place.

The election is also taking place against the backdrop of the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, which Canadian dairy farmers have panned.

They say it will undercut the industry by limiting exports and opening up the market to more American products.

All of Quebec's political leaders promised during the 39-day campaign to do everything they could to protect the province's dairy farmers and it is unclear what effect, if any, the new deal will have on voters' intentions.

In a video message on Facebook Sunday night, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee made an 11th-hour effort to use the deal to sway voters.

"The worst has happened," he said.

"For weeks, if not months, I have been saying Quebec -- Quebec agriculture and specifically our dairy farms -- is a bargaining chip for Canada when they want to obtain something for the rest of Canada."

Lisee said Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard and Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault made Quebec "the weak link" by failing to oppose earlier concessions in Canada's trade pact with Europe.

Saying Quebec had been "sacrificed" for the benefit of Ontario's auto industry, he urged voters to choose the PQ on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, before the details of the agreement were released, Couillard vowed to fight to protect supply management and Quebec farmers. He said that if the deal required major concessions from the dairy industry, Quebec's national assembly could declare it is not bound by it. He also raised the possibility of a legal challenge.

"It would be a major political mistake for the federal government to give up parts of supply management without the consent of the producers," he said.

Legault said he would not accept any compromise on supply management and accused Couillard of trying to make the issue a partisan one on the final day of campaigning.

"There are four parties in the national assembly that are unanimous," he said. "This is not the time to try to take advantage of the situation."

While Legault began the election campaign as the front-runner, the party's lead dwindled as the Liberals gained ground later on.

Lisee's PQ entered the campaign as the official Opposition but remained mired in third place in the polls, with the left-wing Quebec solidaire snapping at its heels.

The Liberals had 68 seats at the legislature's dissolution, while the PQ had 28, the Coalition 21 and Quebec solidaire three. There were five Independents. Sixty-three seats are needed to form a majority.

Most polls suggest the Coalition has a whisker-thin lead over the Liberals, but the two parties remain close with just more than 30 per cent support each.

While Quebec's economy has surged in recent years, opinion polls have suggested for months that voters are looking for a change after 15 years of nearly continuous Liberal rule.

The Liberals have been in power since 2003, with the exception of a 19-month PQ minority government between 2012 and 2014.

With the PQ not promising a sovereignty referendum in the next four years, the campaign focused on immigration, health care and the best way to spend the province's billions in budget surpluses.

While Couillard touted his government's balanced budgets and the province's strong economic performance, Legault positioned himself as the best person to deliver needed change.

Both leaders faced criticism at times: Couillard for having reduced health and education budgets early in his mandate, and Legault for a controversial plan to "expel" immigrants who fail to pass a language and values test within three years of arrival.

A Coalition victory would mark the first time in nearly 50 years that the province would be led by a party other than the Liberals or the Parti Quebecois.

The last other party to hold power was the now-defunct Union Nationale, which led the province from 1966 to 1970.