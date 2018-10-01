

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Voters in Quebec will go to the polls today after a provincial election campaign that has seen the Liberal party and the Coalition Avenir Quebec locked in a battle for first place.

Coalition Leader Francois Legault entered the race as the front-runner, but has seen his early lead dwindle as he seeks to unseat Philippe Couillard's incumbent Liberals.

The race is rounded out by Jean Francois Lisee's Parti Quebecois, which entered the campaign as the official Opposition but has been stuck in third place in the polls.

The three main leaders spent the final day of the campaign on Sunday criss-crossing Quebec, making last-minute pitches to voters and trading insults over which leader would best advance the province's interests.

With campaigning over, the leaders will cast ballots in their home ridings this morning before waiting for the results to come in after polls close at 8 p.m.

The Liberal party had 68 seats at the legislature's dissolution, while the Parti Quebecois had 28, the Coalition had 21 and the small, left-leaning Quebec solidaire had three. Sixty-three seats are needed to form a majority.