

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebecers have cast their ballots and are now awaiting the results of a tightly fought campaign that many believe will shake up the province's electoral map.

The polls closed Monday evening to end a 39-day campaign during which two leaders have stayed ahead of the pack: the Coalition Avenir Quebec's Francois Legault and the Liberals' Philippe Couillard.

But even if the overall vote count is close, polls have suggested Legault's seven-year-old Coalition could capture many more ridings than the Liberals because of its support among francophone voters.

A victory by the right-leaning Coalition would deliver something Quebec hasn't seen in 48 years -- a provincial government headed by party other than the incumbent Liberals or the Parti Quebecois.

The Union Nationale won the 1966 election and held power until 1970. Since then, however, it's been a two-party show.

The presumed emergence of Legault's party, which won just 22 of the national assembly's 125 seats in 2014 to finish third, would likely come in large part at the expense of the once-mighty PQ.

Polls have consistently suggested the pro-independence PQ, which is led by Jean-Francois Lisee, will finish a distant third. The party has steadily lost support after spending about 20 of the last 48 years in office.