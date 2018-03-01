Quebecer who pleaded guilty to infanticide must get pregnancy tests twice a year
A Quebec woman who pleaded guilty to infanticide has been ordered by a judge to take a pregnancy test every six months in what is being described as the first decision of its kind in Canada.
The Canadian Press
Her lawyer says the woman didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth at home in July 2016.
Her newborn was found in a plastic bag and died in hospital a few days later.
The woman pleaded guilty last November to infanticide.
Quebec court Judge Linda Despots sentenced her today to 20 months to be served in the community as well as three years' probation.
Defence lawyer Joseph La Leggia says it's the first time in Canada a judge has ordered pregnancy tests.
The tests were a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence.
