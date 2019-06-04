Quebec zoo at heart of cruelty allegations ordered closed by workers' safety board
Animal welfare officials say they have arrested the owner of a Quebec’s St-Edouard Zoo and are in the process of seizing its animals. (St-Edouard Zoo via Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:25PM EDT
ST-EDOUARD-DE-MASKINONGE, Que. -- The Quebec workers' safety board has ordered the closure a small zoo at the heart of an animal cruelty investigation and the removal of the animals that remain on site.
A relocation of the animals had begun after the Montreal SPCA and its partners descended on the St-Edouard Zoo on May 21 and charged its owner with one count each of criminal animal neglect and criminal animal cruelty.
Animal welfare groups had moved to seize over 100 wild and exotic animals including lions, tigers, wolves, deer and dozens of other species from the rural property east of Montreal.
But a lawyer for zoo owner Normand Trahan filed a motion seeking a cancellation of the seizure warrants, which put the transfer on hold a few days later.
Helene Bruneau, a spokeswoman for the workers' safety board, says the new order comes after an inspector visited the St-Edouard Zoo on Saturday to investigate a complaint by the Montreal SPCA.
The zoo hadn't reopened since the raid, but the safety board inspection found the site wasn't safe for the workers who have been caring for the animals.
"On site, the inspector saw that the infrastructure did not let the workers provide care in a completely safe manner," Bruneau said. "There was a risk of contact with the animals."
The criminal case against the Trahan returns to court in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on June 21.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Something was wrong:' Calgary trial hears boy could barely walk before he died
- Officer seen punching teen during arrest was following protocol, police say
- Legal group to go to court after bible camps denied federal summer jobs grant
- Toronto student dress code relaxes rules around exposed skin, underwear
- Fallen officers remembered five years after Moncton shooting rampage