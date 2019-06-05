Quebec woman to be charged after eight-year-old girl kidnapped, tied up
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:46AM EDT
LAVAL, Que. - A woman faces charges in the kidnapping of an eight-year-old Quebec girl found tied up but unharmed in the back seat of a car.
The 54-year-old accused is to appear in a Laval courtroom today on charges including unlawful confinement, kidnapping and disguise with intent.
Laval police say the suspect knew the girl and approached her on her way to school north of Montreal Tuesday while wearing a wig. She also had a dog with her.
When the girl refused to get in the car, police allege the suspect took her by force.
Laval police were given information that led to an arrest and had alerted other forces in the area, but didn't feel an Amber Alert was necessary.
The girl was found near Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 50 kilometres south of her hometown of Laval.
An apparent conflict between family members was at the heart of the alleged crime.
