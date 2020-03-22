TORONTO -- There was an emotional reunion on Friday at a locked-down Quebec seniors’ home between a 79-year-old woman and her family members.

Staff at the Wales Residence in Cleveland, Que., arranged the special surprise for Nancy Dubois.

After coordinating with one of her daughters, staff took Nancy down to eat lunch by the window, as usual.

Only this time her 84-year-old husband, Jean-Paul, and one of her daughters were in the parking lot, ready to greet her from below.

A staff member filmed the greeting, and another pointed out Nancy’s family members to her.

“He’s blowing you kisses, Nancy,” a staff member said, as Nancy wiped away tears.

The Wales Residence is on lockdown due to the coronavirus, meaning no visitors are allowed. This has been tough for Nancy, says her daughter Dara-Lee.

Dara-Lee told CTVNews.ca that staff had recently arranged a FaceTime chat, and that made her mother very happy. The surprise parking lot greeting on Friday “really made her day,” said Dara-Lee.

“Our hats go off to the staff, who go there everyday amid the outbreak,” she said. “It made such a world of difference. It gave her such a boost.”

Dara-Lee said her parents have been married for 61 years, and have seven children. Jean-Paul lived with and cared for Nancy until she moved to the Wales Residence in February after a fall landed her in hospital.

The video of the surprise greeting was shared on the Wales Residence Facebook page, where it’s been viewed more than 20,000 times.

Dara-Lee says while it’s hard to see her mother get emotional in the video, everyone in the family thinks it’s also very beautiful.