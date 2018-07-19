

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police say a woman has been arrested after allegedly abducting her three young kids.

The Surete du Quebec says there was an arrest warrant for the 42-year-old woman who is accused of abducting her eight-year-old son, and two daughters, aged eight and five.

Police say Yanna Mavraganis was arrested in Ottawa on Wednesday.

They say she allegedly abducted her kids in the Gatineau, Que., area in April.

Police say she will appear in a Gatineau court on Thursday.