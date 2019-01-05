

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A 34-year-old Quebec woman and her 30-year-old Italian friend have gone missing while they were travelling together in West Africa, according to her family.

In a Facebook group, the family of Edith Blais, said she and her friend Luca Tacchetto were driving through Burkina Faso when they disappeared. They were last heard from on Dec. 15 when Blais posted photos from their trip to Facebook.

Blais, who is from Sherbrooke, Que., met Tacchetto, a 30-year-old architect, in Canada two years ago, the family said.

The travellers were on their way to the capital Ougadougou from Bobo-Dioulasso, the country’s second largest city, when communications between them and their families “stopped abruptly.” They were on their way to neighbouring Togo to work on a humanitarian project, the Facebook group said.

The pair was supposed to stay in the capital for four or five days and possibly sell their car, according to Blais’ family. In an update posted to the Facebook group late Friday, the family said Blais and Tacchetto never crossed the border or applied for a visa from Burkina Faso to Togo or Ghana.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed they’re aware that a Canadian citizen is reported missing in Burkina Faso.

“Canadian consular officials in Burkina Faso are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” spokesperson Guillaume Berube said in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca on Saturday.

Berube added that consular assistance is being provided to the family in Canada.

The Canadian government warns travellers to avoid all “non-essential travel” to Burkina Faso, particularly the northern area and its borders with Mali, Niger, Benin and Togo because of the threat of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.