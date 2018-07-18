Quebec woman accused of abducting her 3 kids could be in Ontario: police
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:21AM EDT
GATINEAU, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say a woman wanted for abducting her three young children could be in Ontario.
The Surete du Quebec says the 42-year-old woman was accused of abducting her eight-year-old son, and two daughters, aged eight and five, in the Gatineau, Que., area in April.
They say she might be in Ontario, where she may have gone to a women's shelter.
Police say Yanna Mavraganis could be travelling in a dark blue Toyota Matrix with the licence plate G32 JME.
She is described as 5-foot-4, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say anyone who sees her should call 911.
