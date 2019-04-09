

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- More than a quarter of a million customers remain without electricity in Quebec today as the impact of high winds and freezing rain continues to be felt.

Hydro-Quebec reported 255,000 customers were without power as of 9 a.m., largely centred in the Laval, Lanaudiere and Laurentians regions north of the city.

The power outages began as inclement weather rolled into Quebec on Monday, with ice accumulation on trees causing problems.

Hydro-Quebec says one the most affected regions was Laval, just north of Montreal, where about 40 per cent of customers remained without power a day after the storm.

Authorities in Laval urged residents to exercise caution after five people were sent to hospital in two separate incidents.

In one case, two adults and two children, 13 and 11, were sent to hospital after a barbecue was used inside a home. In the other, an adult male was transported to hospital. All are recovering.

Firefighters reported high levels of carbon monoxide inside both homes.

The City of Laval says two community centres have been made available to residents needing to shower, charge their phones or warm up. Numerous schools are closed in the region due to the lack of electricity.

Hydro-Quebec says it is deploying every available crew to re-establish service as quickly as possible.