Quebec to honour mosque shooting victims with memorial
A woman carries flowers at a makeshift memorial near the site of the mosque shooting, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 3:18PM EST
Quebec City will honour the victims of the deadly 2017 mosque shooting with a memorial park to be built near the site where six worshippers were gunned down.
Mayor Regis Labeaume made the announcement today on the second anniversary of the mass shooting.
Labeaume says the tragic event left families and an entire community in mourning, and the memorial will ensure the victims are not forgotten.
The mayor says Quebec City residents know how to live together, and everyone has their place in the city regardless of their background or their beliefs.
The centrepiece of the park is a monument created by Quebec artist Luce Pelletier. Called "Vivre Ensemble" (Live Together), it is intended to inspire respect and harmony between diverse communities.
Boufeldja Benabdallah, president of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, was present at the unveiling of a scale model with the widows and the children of the victims. The park is slated to be inaugurated in January 2020.
