Quebec ticket wins Friday night's $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 7:37AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night's $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 8 will be approximately $10 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Celebrity groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter
- Quebec ticket wins Friday night's $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Quebec man accused of killing wife describes her rapid Alzheimer's decline
- Toronto police sergeant charged in connection with McArthur investigation
- Ontario 'absolutely committed' to full-day kindergarten, minister says