Quebec ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 7:52AM EDT
TORONTO -- After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket sold in Quebec.
The draw also offered 52 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and 27 of them were won -- to be shared by the holders 37 winning tickets sold across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 15 will be approximately $35 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Fire hydrant in front of destroyed Cape Breton inn was not working: sources
- For 12th straight time, this riding predicted the Ontario election outcome
- Quebec ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Multiple people pepper-sprayed in downtown Toronto, police look for 2 suspects
- M, F or X: Alberta offers third option for gender on identification documents