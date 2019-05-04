Quebec ticket holder wins Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 8:19AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket holder somewhere in Quebec won the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 10 will be approximately $12 million.
The winning numbers: 02,03,05,12,21,22,37+19
