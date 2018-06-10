Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $9.78 million Lotto 649 jackpot
File - The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 13 will be approximately $5 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 7:17AM EDT
TORONTO - The nearly $9.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 13 will be approximately $5 million.
