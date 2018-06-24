Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 7:31AM EDT
TORONTO - The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec, while the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 27 will be approximately $5 million.
