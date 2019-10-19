Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:38AM EDT
TORONTO - This has been a lucrative weekend for someone in Quebec.
A single ticket sold in the province claimed the $32 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be approximately $10 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta teen found guilty of shooting German tourist, leaving him paralyzed
- Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's visit inspires Edmonton climate march
- 'Let the kids play': Ontario school reverses student play policy
- Canadian seafood wholesaler, owner plead guilty to illegally importing fish into U.S.
- Probation for some new Alberta bus, truck drivers after Broncos family pressure