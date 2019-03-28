

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Advocacy organizations and citizens are denouncing the Quebec government's secularism legislation, saying it turns religious minorities into second-class citizens.

The bill tabled today would ban the wearing of religious symbols for many public sector employees, including teachers, prosecutors, judges and police officers.

Amrit Kaur, a teaching student who wears a Sikh turban, says the bill could ruin her chances of teaching in Quebec's public school system and force her to look for work in a private school.

She says the proposed legislation sends the message that people who wear religious symbols are second-class citizens and that teaching isn't an inclusive profession in Quebec.

Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith and the National Council of Canadian Muslims have also spoken out against the bill, saying it targets religious minorities and runs counter to fundamental Quebec and Canadian values.

The English Montreal School Board has already said it will refuse to comply with any legislation restricting the wearing of religious symbols.