Quebec status of women minister calls Muslim head scarf symbol of oppression
Quebec Junior Education Minister and newly nominated as responsible for the Status of Women portfolio Isabelle Charest responds to reporters at a news conference, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:45AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 12:14PM EST
Quebec's new minister responsible for the status of women says the Muslim hijab is a symbol of oppression.
Speaking to reporters after being named to the portfolio Tuesday, Isabelle Charest said the Muslim head scarf does not correspond to her values and is not a way for women to flourish in society.
She said women should not wear the garment. She objects to it because it represents a command for women to cover themselves, she said.
Her statements come as the Coalition Avenir Quebec government prepares to introduce legislation prohibiting public servants in positions of authority -- including teachers -- from wearing visible religious symbols including the hijab, kippa and turban.
Pierre Arcand, interim leader of the Opposition Liberals, said today that tolerance and calm are needed in the debate prompted by the Coalition government. He said his party favours freedom of choice.
Charest, a former Olympic short track speed skater, was elected for the first time on Oct. 1. She is also junior education minister.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wettlaufer confessed to trying to harm other patients, commission says
- Omar Khadr trying new way to get out from under 'indefinite' sentence and bail
- McArthur victims' loved ones detail heartbreak and horror
- Quebec status of women minister calls Muslim head scarf symbol of oppression
- Cop who arrested McArthur in 2016 accused of breaching police policy: lawyer